Star power inspires at Colgate Games in Inglewood

Eliza McCartney and Zoe Hobbs visited the Colgate Games in Inglewood over the weekend.

Two of New Zealand's elite athletes and more than 1000 kids turned up at the Colgate Games in Inglewood over the weekend.

Olympic bronze medal-winning pole vaulter Eliza McCartney and Stratford-born sprinter Zoe Hobbs were at the North Island junior national athletics championships on Sunday.

“Growing up this is what inspired me to keep going in the sport,” said Hobbs, who competed in Colgate from age 7 to 14.

The 23-year-old, who holds the national record for the under-20 and under-19 100m, said the event helped her learn how to prepare for competition.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff 10-TDN-COLGATE Blake Delehanty (12) of the Hawera Athletics Club placed first in the 80m hurdles with only three weeks training

READ MORE:

* Top young athletes to start the year at Colgate Games

* Hundreds of young athletes to compete in Colgate Games in Inglewood, Taranaki



"I feel like it's always been a big part of my life.”

McCartney said as a kid, it was important to give things a go and have fun, and not specialise too early.

“If I can inspire just one or two children to give it a go, that's all I can hope for,” McCartney said.

“It's just a cool opportunity to be here.”

More than 1000 kids from across the North Island were competing at the three-day event, being held at the TET Stadium.

One winner was Blake Delehanty, 12, from the Hāwera Athletics Club, who took out the 80m hurdles with only three weeks’ training.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff Blake Delehanty, 12, of the Hawera Athletics Club placed first in the 80m hurdles with only three weeks’ training.

“A teacher from our school just asked me if I want to do it. Then we brought a few hurdles home and she trained me up,” Blake said.

“I guess when it came to the day I just pulled finger.”

Blake, who was also competing in several other events, said he took up athletics when he was younger and only recently got back into it.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff Holly Robins, 12, from Wellington won the high jump event on Sunday.

Holly Robins, also 12, from Olympic in Wellington, won her high jump class on Sunday. She was in her third Colgate Games.

“I think it's pretty awesome," she said.

“It's such a friendly atmosphere.”