L.A.B at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands: A night to never forget

L.A.B performed to a 12,000-strong crowd at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands on Saturday night and lead singer Joel Shadbolt called it a night he’ll never forget.

REVIEW: Picture this: it’s a summer’s evening in New Plymouth, people are lounging around in their sun hats at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands, and, after hours of amazing Kiwi tunes, L.A.B. take the stage.

The crowd of 12,000 is roaring, leaping to their feet as the reggae band’s music fills the Bowl.

It's my fourth time seeing L.A.B live and the novelty hasn’t worn off in the slightest. If anything my love for them and their soul-touching songs has grown.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Kiwi reggae band’s tunes saw people stand up and get as close to the lakefront as they could.

READ MORE:

* A guide to Taranaki's chock-a-block summer of music

* L.A.B's Joel Shadbolt talks funk-filled new album ahead of Christchurch arena show

* Kiwi group L.A.B sell-out first major music gig post lockdown



They headlined Saturday night’s sold-out concert and did not disappoint.

And that’s not just me as a hardcore fan talking. Every person I spoke to said it was a brilliant night.

The Black Seeds, Mako Road, Bailey Wiley and Anna Coddington kicked off the afternoon with some great summer tunes and warmed the crowd up.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Mako Road bass guitarist Connor Jaine rocked out to their songs before The Black Seeds and L.A.B took the stage.

Mako Road’s hits were music to my ears and The Black Seeds Kiwi classics really got everyone moving.

But, when L.A.B's Joel Shadbolt, Miharo Gregory, Brad Kora, Stuart Kora and Ara Adams-Tamatea took the stage the crowd moved as close to the lakefront as they could, held their arms high and soaked in the music.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff If you didn’t head along to the gig, you missed out.

Whether it was slow-moving beats like For the Love of Jane (which has a special place in my heart) that saw phone torches being swayed in the air, or the more upbeat Controller, In the Air or fresh hit Why oh Why, it sounded like 12,000 people were chanting words at the top of their lungs.

If you weren’t there, I’ll put it bluntly and say you missed out on a killer night at the best venue in New Zealand.

On social media, lead singer Shadbolt said it was a gig he’ll never forget, and keyboardist Gregory said similar and that he was running out of things to say.

I’m with you boys. Completely with you.