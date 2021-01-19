For sale: 11 cafes across Taranaki

The Cure Cafe, on the corner of New Plymouth's David and Tukapa streets, is up for sale and co-owner Amanda Crehan said she knows it's going to keep going strong.

If you’re in the market for a cafe in Taranaki, you’re in luck – there are 11 up for grabs.

Trade Me and Real.Estate.co.nz business listings have cafes in New Plymouth, Frankleigh Park and Hāwera on the market.

While a few have been sitting there for months or a year, others have just gone up, with prices ranging from $70,000-$450,000.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Hospitality guru Craig Macfarlane said running a cafe can be tough and take a toll on people.

Craig Macfarlane, who co-owns a number of hospitality businesses in New Plymouth, Auckland, Queenstown, and London, said 11 was quite a high number to be on the market.

Macfarlane said running a cafe is not easy and that may have taken its toll on some.

“Hospitality’s a funny thing – it's so intrinsically complicated,” he said. “There’s no room for error.”

Plus, there’s an “oversupply” of them across the region, he said.

Macfarlane is selling one of the cafes he co-owns – Lush Cafe in Centre City.

The sale is not a result of Covid-19; they just feel the cafe needs an owner-operator who can spend more time on site, he said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Amanda Crehan is sad to see The Cure go but thinks it’s just time to sell.

Amanda Crehan, who owns The Cure in Westown with her husband, Tom, is selling the business after building it up from scratch.

“It’s been five years, it’s time to move on,” Crehan said. “I am sad to see it go, but it’s been fantastic.”

The Crehans started the business, which sits on the corner of David and Tukapa streets, after working in the area for 10 years and seeing a need.

They came up with the name “The Cure” as Taranaki Base Hospital is nearby, and they felt like it could be a “cure for the area”.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Cure Cafe was started from scratch and built up a good reputation over the years.

“Our customers are so regular and there’s so much foot traffic,” she said. “It's been really life-affirming.”

The business has been better post-lockdown than before, and Crehan thinks that will continue for the next owner.

“It’s got past its five years, so we know it’s going to keep going.”

She said she had had plenty of interest.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ronika Bhui’s business, Annie Kim's Cafe, is on the market as she's struggled running it on her own.

Ronika Bhui, who owns Anniekim’s Cafe in New Plymouth’s Richmond Centre, said prospective buyers had come through the door to look around.

Bhui, who is originally from India, took over the cafe two years ago and said she had built it, and its reputation, up.

She has lived and worked in New Zealand for nine years and has no family other than her husband.

“It’s very hard for me, I’m really all by myself.”

She learnt Kiwi cooking from scratch in a culinary course in 2011 and loves it.

“My passion was to open a cafe,” Bhui said. “I love this place, I can see my hard work here.”

She has a good flow of regular customers and walk ins, too, but said it is her time to settle down.

“I am very tired.”

Many of the 11 cafes did not want to speak about their decision to sell, with one saying their decision was not based on the impact of Covid-19, and another saying they planned to pull their business off the market.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said it’s not all doom and gloom.

“Across Taranaki that might sound like it’s a worrying figure, but across the board it’s looking good,” Chaudhari said.

“While there might be some on the market, there’s still people investing in new businesses, too.”