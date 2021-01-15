Hour-long delays at road works on State Highway 3 in Taranaki

Road works on State Highway 3, between Rugby Rd and Johns Rd, Inglewood, are causing lengthy delays for motorists.

Taranaki drivers have reported waiting in queues of traffic for more than an hour at road works on State Highway 3, despite being told to plan their travels around a half-hour delay.

Work to rip up and rebuild a section of road under the Tariki underbridge, south of Inglewood, started on Monday with a stop-go system in place. Work is set to take six weeks.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) issued a media release last week warning there could be delays of up to 30 minutes.

However, motorists have taken to social media complaining about the lengthy wait, with some saying it took them more than an hour to get through.

When travelling to an interview on Thursday morning, traffic was backed up more than five kilometres on the northern side of the road works and it took 40 minutes to get to Norfolk Rd Upper – which is still two kilometres from the site – where the road works could be detoured.

The stop-go management is in place between 5.30am and 2.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

The country road links up with Bedford Rd South and Surrey Rd before popping out on the southern side of the road works.

However, traffic was heavy along the narrow country roads, with many blind corners, and motorists did not appear to be driving at safe speeds for the route.

In an emailed response to questions, NZTA Taranaki system manager, Ross I’Anson, discouraged motorists from taking the detour.

“This is not a safe or suitable route for traffic wanting to avoid SH3 due to the narrow roads, several one lane bridges and high number of residential properties,” I’Anson said. “When school goes back, there will also be school buses stopping on these roads to let children on and off.”

I’Anson said there were no plans to change the traffic management times, which are in place between 5.30am and 2.30pm, Monday to Saturday, as NZTA had already investigated the options.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Taranaki system manager, Ross I'Anson, discouraged motorists detours along country roads to avoid the works.

He also said NZTA was monitoring the traffic situation closely “to ensure delays are kept to 30 minutes or less”.

I’Anson recommended motorists travelling between New Plymouth and Hāwera take the coastal route along State Highway 45.

Senior Sergeant Allan Whaley said police hadn’t had any complaints from the public or country road residents. However, road workers had been in touch with police, he said.

“People are going too fast through the road works,” he said. “We will increase our visibility in that area.”