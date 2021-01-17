48-year wait for covered arena over for Taranaki Riding for the Disabled

Taranaki Riding for the Disabled have finally got a roof for their arena at Barrett Domain.

The typical Taranaki spirit, rallying around a community cause, has helped Riding for the Disabled finally get a roof for their arena after nearly 50 years, the group's president says.

The RDA group, which supports those with disabilities through horse riding, has been waiting for a covered arena for decades, Kevin Neilson said.

“Basically at the end of the weekend the arena will be completed.

“It’s something that has been on the horizon for basically the 48 years that Riding for the Disabled has been going in New Plymouth.”

It will make the world of difference to riders, parents, schools and caregivers, with riding no longer needing to be cancelled when it rains, he said.

Funding has come from across the community – $90,000 from the NZ Community Trust, $60,000 from the lotteries commission, $58,500 from the TSB Community Trust and further support from donors, businesses and fundraising of $50,000.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Funding has come in from across the community for the covered arena.

RDA, which has been at Barrett Domain for more than 30 years, is also looking to make the arena available for use by others outside their operating times.

This year they have about 80 riders enrolled but that could potentially go up, he said.

There were many benefits to the young people in the programme, including the physical movement of the horse, as well as the relationship with the animal, he said.

“It builds their confidence as well.

“After a few weeks you see them sitting up there and they just love it.”