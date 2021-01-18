New Plymouth woman uses kickboxing skills she learnt nearly 30 years ago to fight off grab attempt

Unity Wara is warning people to be vigilant after an attempt to grab her as she cycled in New Plymouth's Kawaroa Park on Saturday.

When Unity Wara was grabbed from behind while biking through a short bush track in New Plymouth at the weekend, her old kick-boxing skills came into play.

“I went into fight or flight mode," the 43-year-old said.

And now she's warning others to be vigilant while out alone, even in broad daylight.

Wara was biking through a track in Kawaroa Park, near the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, about 11am on Saturday morning when a man jumped out of the bush and grabbed her from behind.

“I was going up an area that had some broken tree branches, so I was going slow, and he just grabbed me," she said.

Wara said she was able to escape thanks quick thinking and self-defence.

Swinging off the bike she kicked him straight in the face, and then the genitals, before the man fell to the ground.

“That was what was really strange. He didn't really say anything apart from 'ouch'," she said.

"That was the creepiest part about it."

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Wara wants others to be vigilant when out alone, even in broad daylight.

She then kicked at the man, whom she thought might be between 25 and 30, a final time and yelled at him before biking away from the track to call police.

A police media spokesperson confirmed they received a report of a woman being pulled from her bike at the New Plymouth District Council-owned park by a man on Saturday morning and inquiries were ongoing.

“After the matter was reported, police completed a search of the area but were not able to locate the man.

“Police continue to make enquiries to identify the man,” the spokesperson said.

Wara hurt her back during her escape, but did not need medical attention.

“I got this rage, like ‘How dare you touch me?’”

Wara, a victim of family violence, learnt kick boxing after being badly beaten by a group of girls when she was 16.

“It's always been there," the mum of three said.

But she did not think her self-defence skills would be needed in broad daylight at a popular walking and biking track, right opposite a children's playground, and warned others to be vigilant.

“I think having self-defence is essential as a wahine," she said.

“I thought it would be a safe place, to be honest.”

New Plymouth District Council has been approached for comment.

Police said they had not received any similar reports.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police via 105 and quote file number 210116/7338.