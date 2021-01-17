Game fishing season off to strong start at New Plymouth competiton

Nine-year-old Ryan Steele won the junior's section of the Tasman Marine Yamaha Fishing Competition 2021 with his catch of Hapuka.

Nearly 140 fishermen and fisherwoman of all ages made the most of the sun at an annual fishing competition.

The New Plymouth Sportfishing and Underwater Club held the Tasman Marine Yamaha Fishing Competition 2021 on Saturday with more than 30 boats hitting the water to get the catch of the day.

The competition fishes for Tarakihi, Blue Cod, Snapper, Gurnard, Kahawai, John Dory, Hapuka, Trevally and Kingfish.

Mike Trousselot took out the competition with the heaviest catch of the day, a Kingfish weighing in at 12.5kg.

It took the New Plymouth man only a quarter of an hour to bring in the winner.

“I knew it was a big fish. It was a hard fight,” he said.

“We had a great day.”

Nine-year-old Ryan Steele won the junior's section with his catch of Hapuka.

Lief and Susan Warren were out competing together on their boat ‘Ofishily Hooked' when Susan managed to catch her second-ever Kingfish.

“It put up a good fight," she said.

The competition was good this year and the 7.3kg Kingfish was bigger than anything she caught last year and bigger than anything her husband caught.

“For once I out-fished him,” she laughed.

New Plymouth Sportfishing and Underwater Club President Ian Steele said four Marlin were caught and the game fishing season had started very well, and very early.

“Some sea temperatures around 23 and 24 degrees have been observed – which is rare, even at the peak of most summers where we see 21, maybe 22 degree water,” he said.

“The fish played their part, with most anglers weighing fish and everyone having a great day. ”

The next club competition is the A+ Driveways Ladies and Lassies competition on February 13, which includes the same types of fish as well as tuna and marlin.