Several women laid complaints about behaviour in New Plymouth park over the last year, police say

Unity Wara in the section of track at Kawaroa Park, New Plymouth, where a man grabbed her on Saturday.

Police say several women have laid complaints following behaviour in a New Plymouth park in the last year.

On Saturday morning, Unity Wara used kickboxing skills to fight off a man who tried to grab her as she cycled through Kawaroa Park, near the city's Coastal Walkway.

Police are still on the hunt for Wara’s attacker, who grabbed her from behind.

Wara said she had been inundated with messages of support since the attack, including from about five women who said they had also been harassed in the park within the last year.

“I've got a feeling it might be the same person,” she said.

A police media spokesperson confirmed the investigation was ongoing and said they were aware of several other incidents in the same park over the past year.

“Police are aware of several complaints relating to behaviour in Kawaroa Park over the last 12 months and are keeping an open mind as to whether any of these are linked to the most recent incident,” the spokesperson said.

Wara is still fearful the same thing will happen to someone else.

“I feel like, have they looked enough?” she said.

The 43-year-old said she went into fight or flight mode and managed to beat off her attacker using kick-boxing skills she learnt when she was 16.

She is calling for the New Plymouth District Council owned park to be better maintained to help prevent similar incidents.

"It hit me yesterday, and I was processing it,” she said.

Wara said the bushes should be cut back as there is no visibility to the surrounding park or roads, making it easy for someone to hide.

"It is quite thick,” she said, “I felt a little bit condensed.

“I personally think they should do something about it.”

Wara said she would no longer be walking or biking through the track and encouraged others to not wear headphones in the bush.

"I don't think people should walk there with headphones on.

“It’s quite important for other woman to look at doing a self-defence course.”

Police encourage anyone with any concerns or relevant information to contact them on the 105 number.