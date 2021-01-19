Offender's attitude changed after time in custody, judge says

Sid Te Wake Lambert had a different attitude when he appeared in New Plymouth District Court after spending time in custody Judge Tony Greig noted. (file photo)

Being locked up for four months appeared to have changed Sid Te Wake Lambert’s attitude, a judge commented in court.

The 33-year-old appeared before Judge Tony Greig in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday facing a raft of charges including arson, two of assaulting police, resisting police, wilful damage and numerous driving charges.

Judge Grieg said Lambert had pleaded guilty to the string of offending which happened last year after he descended into drug use following the breakup of a long-term relationship.

A police summary of facts stated that on July 25, 2020, Lambert went to an address in Waitara and knocked on the door asking for an individual who he was told did not live there.

He picked up a red petrol container from the doorstep and poured it over the back of a Nissan Skyline on the property, setting it alight, before walking out to a Subaru parked on the grass verge and repeating his actions.

Lambert was standing beside one of the burning cars when the occupants came outside to investigate the smell.

“He was holding the petrol container in one hand while he challenged the occupants to a fight.”

In July, Lambert got aggressive and began yelling at police who were arresting him, after he failed to appear in court.

“As they approached, the defendant kicked and punched the constable. He had to be wrestled to the ground and stopped from spitting at the victim.”

Lambert continued to kick his victim as he was walked to the station and while being searched.

Defence lawyer Nathan Bourke said Lambert had initially been granted e-bail but didn’t stick to the rules so had since spent a reasonable time in custody.

Bourke said Lambert had a new address with pro-social occupants and sought a sentence of home detention.

“If he is granted home detention he knows matters are in his own hands.”

Judge Grieg said when Lambert appeared before him six months ago his mood was very elevated, he appeared upset, angry and was lashing out.

“Today you seem very different after a period in custody.”

A presentence report detailed Lambert’s emotional struggles, substance abuse, and he was feeling unsupported by whanau.

Judge Greig’s end sentence was 32 months imprisonment but after discounts for guilty pleas, time spent in custody and other factors it reduced to 16 months which was converted to eight months home detention.