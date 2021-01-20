TSB Festival of Lights shuts down after runaway truck crashes into power pole causing outage

The TSB Festival of Lights was cancelled on Tuesday night after a power outage affected the bottom half of the park.

A runaway truck caused power outages across the New Plymouth CBD on Tuesday evening, putting a halt to the TSB Festival of Lights for the night.

An unoccupied truck on Cameron St rolled from its parked position and collided with a power pole at about 8pm, a police media spokesperson said.

The pole was knocked down and power went out to more than 200 properties, including the bottom end of Pukekura Park.

The New Plymouth District Council-run festival was getting ready to turn on for another night when the power outage occurred.

As a result, it was cancelled for the night, but is expected to be back up and running again on Wednesday after power was restored later in the evening.

Four hours later emergency services attended a crash on near State Highway 3, just out of New Plymouth.

The two-car crash happened at Waiwhakaiho Rd West near the Meeting of the Waters Scenic Reserve at about 12.30am the police spokesperson said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person in a critical condition and one person in a moderate condition were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital via ambulance.

“A 24-year-old male presented at Taranaki Base Hospital Emergency Department early this morning in a serious condition following a motor vehicle accident. He is has since been transferred to Waikato DHB,” a Taranaki District Health Board spokesperson said.

Then at 6.35am emergency services were called to a light flat deck truck, which had veered off the road and into a paddock near Opua Rd, Opunake

The driver was taken to Hāwera Hospital via ambulance with moderate injuries.

A water main was hit in the crash and the South Taranaki District Council was notified.