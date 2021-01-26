Mingle space taking shape in central New Plymouth

Jonathan Crane and Sophie Tucker enjoy the new social space on Devon St East.

The $250,000 new mingle space on New Plymouth's Devon St East is taking shape, and should be completed in time for Waitangi weekend.

The proposal was signed off by New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) last year as a way to boost the area east of the Gover St intersection.

Two decks with benches and seating, where people can meet for a coffee or a meal, are being built on top of nine car parking spaces between the old State Hotel and the Kings Society Barbershop.

Smoking and drinking alcohol is not allowed on the decks, which are being created in partnership with local businesses and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for an 18-month trial.

READ MORE:

* Devon St 'eating, playing, chilling' space to be trialled by council

* The library, the wi-fi and the kids: the ongoing problems in New Plymouth's lower Brougham St

* Council adapts rent relief following tenants' concerns



The transport agency has funded 90 per cent of the project costs, NPDC said.

New Plymouth residents Jonathan Crane and Sophie Tucker were enjoying a bite when they spoke to Stuff .

“We’ve seen a lot of people using it," Turner said.

She thought it was a good idea as the town did not have enough similar spaces.

“It’s all car parks.

“It’s quite nicely done but it's on a busy bit of road."

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The new decks are set to be completed by Waitangi weekend.

Crane was on board: “I’m all for it – any effort to make it a nicer living space than just cars and shopfronts.”

Initial results of a council survey last month showed three quarters of passers-by agreed with the need for a more people-friendly street with seats and places to meet and socialise.

Forty-seven per cent of respondents supported replacing the nine car parks with a public space. A further 28 per cent disagreed, with 25 per cent unsure.

On social media, some residents have labelled the space "stupid and ugly" and a “waste of money” and questioned what the point is if they can’t smoke or drink alcohol.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The space will be in place for an 18-month trial, taking up the space of nine car parks.

But Nalini Bodhi, from Three Pillars Cafe, said the area was used a lot already even though it was unfinished.

“There's always people there.

“I go out there and use it in my break.”

There had been complaints about parking, but in Auckland having to park and walk was normal, she said.

“That’s what you have to do when things expand.”

She compared it to Napier or Mount Maunganui but said the ideal spot would have been the seafront.

“It's not the same feel because you’re just on the main road. I guess it’s better than what it was.”

Graham Mann, owner of Takasago Sushi, said he was often in the kitchen so didn’t see how much use it got, but he had heard it was popular.

“I think New Plymouth in general needs stuff like that.”

NPDC said the fenced decks will have bar leaners and seats, tables, plants, play equipment, decking and astro-turf.

The idea came from a group of motivated local business owners, transport officer Nathaniel Benefield said in a statement.

“This area is now well on the way to becoming an attractive family-friendly destination that will encourage more people to visit and keep the tills ringing.

“We expect this upgrade will help drive a greater sense of neighbourhood and street pride.”