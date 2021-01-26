Grieving Taranaki mother searching for stillborn daughter's blanket

Pip Drabble is still looking her stillborn baby Naomi’s one-metre-square, pink knitted blanket. It has small four-leafed flowers inside squares and was lost when she was at Taranaki Base Hospital.

After Pip Drabble lost her baby girl she took the pink knitted blanket her daughter was once wrapped in everywhere she went – until it disappeared.

Months on the New Plymouth mother is still searching for it, holding onto the hope that it will be returned.

“It’s irreplaceable,” the 35-year-old said. “You could knit an identical one and it wouldn’t be the same.”

Naomi Grace Drabble was born five weeks early on August 21 last year.

Pip thought she was just going into labour as she had with her sons Noah, 10, Ryan, 8, and Lincoln, 6, but was told when she arrived at Taranaki Base Hospital Naomi no longer had a heartbeat.

“I can honestly say it's the hardest thing I’ve been through in my life.”

When she had Lincoln her placenta tore off, and she understands the same thing happened with Naomi, but it was too late.

Pip, who works at the New Plymouth community Foodbank, was rushed into theatre for an emergency caesarean section.

“I’m so lucky they got me into surgery in time,” she said. “I’m just glad the boys didn’t lose their mum as well.”

The one-metre-square pink blanket, which features small four-leafed flowers inside squares, was knitted by Pip’s midwife’s mother.

“It was my midwife’s first baby loss, too.”

Pip said because Naomi was stillborn she didn’t have a milky, baby scent but smelt like the oil she was bathed in.

The smell stuck to the blanket and Pip kept it close.

“I couldn't go anywhere without something of hers,” she said. “I slept with it. It was the closest thing I could get to a baby smell.”

In the weeks following, Pip wasn’t healing properly and went back to Taranaki Base Hospital.

She took the blanket with her.

“I'd fallen asleep and I woke up and it was gone.”

She asked hospital staff and everyone she could, but had no luck.

“It's never been seen again.”

Pip thinks someone may have accidently picked it up without knowing the sentimental value.

“I’d be so happy if I got it back.”