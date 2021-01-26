District council to discuss protection for New Plymouth sacred site

The community has used the controversial track near a former pā site for years.

New Plymouth District Council is set to step in to protect a former pā site south of the city.

Hauranga Pā, near Oakura, is part of the Weld Road Coastal Reserve, and concerns that walkers and bikers are damaging the sacred site have been discussed for years.

Hapū have asked people not to walk up and over the small hillock where the pā is located, and instead want them to use the beach to go around it.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) previously maintained it could not legally prevent people from crossing the headland instead of walking around the beach.

But that tune appears to have changed, with a proposal in front of councillors to protect the site with updated signage and fencing and an alternative walkway.

“Concurrent with the fence installation, Council will progress detailed design, cost estimates and stakeholder discussions for a formal shared pathway connection at the base of Weld Road Reserve. This work will then inform future Council decision making and funding allocations," a report to Tuesday's Strategy & Operations meeting states.

The report says walking and cycling is damaging the important historical site.

“Previously installed educational signage has not been successful at reducing use and damage,” the report says.

“Preventing public access across the archaeological site is the most appropriate way to address damage to the site.

“Further work on consent considerations and costings is required to confirm an appropriate design for access around the headland,” the report says.

“The community will need to use the beach access until an alternative access is implemented.”

The reserve is owned by the Department of Conservation and looked after by the district council.

Hauranga Pā was a large, heavily populated Māori settlementbefore the arrival of Europeans and the pā played an important role in post-settlement history until after the New Zealand Wars, the report said.

Three small living terraces, a levelled upper terrace or tihi, and 10 visible rua (food storage) are situated within the reserve.

Stone sinkers or net weights have also been found. The archaeological expert considers it likely that further archaeological evidence, such as house structures, further in-filled pits, middens and artefacts, will exist below the surface.

For more than 10 years, Mike Ure, who lives in a housebus on the land, has campaigned to get the site protected.

The conflict of views has resulted in heated encounters between Ure and members of the public.

Ure has declined comment on the council's proposals.

Keith Manukonga, Ngāti Tairi hapū chairman, said they were just hoping that the matter got settled.

At their first meeting of the year, councillors will recommend proceeding with the protection measures and new walkway, but the plan will go through Te Huinga Taumatua Committee and ultimately return to full council.

Committee chair Stacey Hitchcock said it was the big issue on the agenda.

“It's quite an important issue for all parts of the community out in Oakura and has been for many years.”