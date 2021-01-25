Baby, two adults taken to hospital after New Plymouth state house fire

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities property on the corner of Parsons St and Glenpark Ave, Frankleigh Park, on Monday.

Two adults and a baby escaped a New Plymouth home before it went up in flames, seeing its roof partially collapse, on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on the corner of Parsons St and Glenpark Ave, Frankleigh Park, around 9.40am.

New Plymouth senior station officer Blake Marston said they could see a big plume of black smoke as they rushed to the Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff It took fire crews about 20 minutes to extinguish a house fire on the corner of Parsons St and Glenpark Ave, Frankleigh Park.

When the firefighters arrived at the scene a neighbour told them everyone was out of the house, which Marston said meant they could get straight to work on the fire.

He understood two adults and a baby were being treated for smoke inhalation.

“Our priority is people,” he said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Two adults and a baby have been taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with possible smoke inhalation.

Marston said the Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities properties have concrete tile roofs which can be dangerous when they fall down.

He said it appeared the blaze had started with unattended cooking, which makes up 90 per cent of fires crews are called to.

“It's good to remind people to keep looking while they're cooking.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The fire is believed to have started with unattended cooking.

Working smoke alarms alerted the occupants to the fire, and Marston said it was also a timely reminder to make sure every household has them and a planned escape route.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which saw part of the roof collapse.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the three occupants, one of which was a baby, were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital. One was in a moderate condition, and two in a minor condition.

Kāinga Ora has been approached for comment.