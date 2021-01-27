Kāinga Ora told Joanne Bennett to stop painting, now homeowners are commissioning her to transform their fences

New Plymouth-based artist Joanne Bennett has created a mural on a fence in Waitara, after Kāinga Ora put a stop to her painting outside her own housing complex.

An artist who was told by the Government housing agency to stop painting murals outside her home has not put down her brush – and is instead painting a mural outside someone else's home.

Joanne Bennett is transforming a plain white brick wall on Broadway in Waitara into a mural masterpiece for homeowner Vicki Logan-Keller.

“I saw how big it was, and I was like, yeah I haven't done anything that big, so I want to give it a go," Bennett said

On Tuesday, she was a few days out from completing the mural, which she started in December and has spent about 100 hours on.

READ MORE:

* Kāinga Ora puts lid on New Plymouth state house artist's 'cheerful' murals

* Kāinga Ora push ahead with Hamilton development despite opposition

* Wellington artist Mica Still forced to stop painting much-loved murals due to health



Bennett has become a well-known muralist locally after painting three on brick walls at the front of the state housing complex where she lives on Lemon St, New Plymouth.

But despite positive feedback from neighbours, she was halfway through completing a fourth mural when Kāinga Ora put a stop to it. The agency said it did not wish to attract unnecessary attention to its housing.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Bennett's new mural on Broadway in Waitara is expected to be finished in the next couple of days.

“The person who said they wanted it stopped is in another city and has nothing to do with our community," Bennett said.

After receiving letters of support, she started a petition to prove she had the community's backing and has gathered hundreds of signatures.

“I don't take that stuff for granted. I really appreciate it.”

But she was yet to present the petition to Kāinga Ora.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Bennett estimated she's spent at least 100 hours painting the mural.

“There's been nothing but positivity, encouragement and work. And people want more of it everywhere" she said.

Logan-Keller approached Bennett to create a mural on her wall after seeing her Lemon St murals.

But she wanted it to represent Waitara, with the special request of a tūī and pōhutukawa tree – which is proving a challenge for the artist.

“I’m still learning. I haven't done trees before and I haven't done birds before so it's a challenge for me, too, to do something out of my comfort zone."

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff “I haven't done trees before and I haven't done birds before so it's a challenge for me too to do something out of my comfort zone.”

But she was proud of what she'd managed to paint, which she does out of “love and passion", rather than for financial gain, even though she's been offered money.

“It's not at all about doing it for profit. It’s doing it to learn and give.

“People stop all the time, that’s my payment, to have that sort of effect on people."

Once Bennett has finished the mural, she will be moving on to another one. She has been inundated with requests from businesses and property owners in Waitara, New Plymouth and even in her home town of Porirua.