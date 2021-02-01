Three deaths among 16 serious and adverse events reported by TDHB in 2019/20 year

Taranaki District Health Board reported 16 serious or adverse events over the 2019/20 year.

Three deaths, two of them involving babies, are among the serious adverse events reported by the Taranaki District Health Board.

The Taranaki DHB reported 16 serious adverse events to the Health Quality and Safety Commission for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Nationally, DHBs reported 627 adverse events and other providers reported 348 for the same period.

The official definition for an adverse event is one ‘’with negative or unfavourable reactions or results that are unintended, unexpected or unplanned.’’

In Taranaki these included a stillbirth, the unexpected death of a baby after coming into the emergency department (ED), and a death due to medical staff's failure oto recognise the deteriorating patient’s complex clinical needs.

The death was subject to a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner, Taranaki DHB’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr Greg Simmons said in an emailed statement.

‘’Following extensive internal investigations, a wide range of service changes have been made to stop events like this happening again; these are detailed in the report.’’

The other incidents in the Learning from Adverse Events Report, released last week, were: complications with the delivery of a baby, a patient deteriorating after giving birth, four patients receiving pressure injuries, three falls, and four events around delayed diagnosis or referrals for cancer patients.

Simmons confirmed that none of the events relating to the maternity ward were the result of staffing or capacity issues.

And the DHB had several initiatives in place to address delays in the diagnosis of cancer, ‘’including wait lists being actively managed by the Surgical Directorate, improved processes to ensure competency across multiple specialities, and ensuring appropriate staffing”.

there were 11 adverse events, and the year before, nine.

The adverse event reporting process was about learning from experiences and identifying system issues which can be improved, Simmons said.

‘’Everyone at TDHB comes to work to do a good job.

‘’Taranaki DHB stimulates a culture of reporting events in a timely manner, which are then managed proactively, with a timely conclusion and all recommendations are implemented to ensure patient safety is prioritised every day.’’

Over the past year more than 33,700 people have been admitted to Taranaki Base and Hāwera hospitals, and 107, 265 people were treated in outpatient and community services.

‘’And the vast majority are treated without incident,’’ Simmons said in the statement. ‘’But sometimes, despite our best efforts, things do go wrong which is upsetting for everyone involved. These events are unacceptable, and we do not want them to be normalised.’’

There were 1271 babies born in Taranaki Hospitals during the 2019/20 year.