Firefighters alerted to blaze in building at Port Taranaki

Firefighters attended a callout to the dry stores at Port Taranaki, New Plymouth, on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were alerted to a blaze in a building at Port Taranaki on Saturday morning.

The brigade got the call about 7.25am and three engines from New Plymouth attended the scene, fire communications central region shift manager Mike Wanoa said.

Wanoa said there were multiple calls received about the blaze in a dry stores building.

“The first situation report at 7.42am said it was a well involved fire inside a building.”

He said firefighters carried out an internal attack with three crews at a time entering the burning building in breathing apparatus.

Firefighters had extinguished the flames by 8.12am but were still at the scene at 8.35am ventilating the building and dampening down hot spots, Wanoa said.