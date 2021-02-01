Survivors return to show support for Taranaki rescue helicopter

Roger Malthus was plucked from the Tasman Sea by the Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter in December and on Saturday was at the service’s open day, where he caught up with crewman Ed Garvey who winched him to safety.

Roger Malthus owes his life to the crew of the Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter and is determined to help keep the service airborne.

The 72-year-old, of Bell Block, was one of three fishermen thrown overboard when a boat flipped while crossing the bar at the Pātea river mouth on December 15 last year.

Police, the South Taranaki Coastguard, an Air Force Orion P3 airplane and the Taranaki rescue helicopter searched for them.

One of the men was able to make his way ashore unaided, while a second clung to the overturned boat's hull.

But Malthus immediately disappeared into the churning Tasman Sea, desperately clinging to a dive bottle.

Malthus had been swept one-and-a-half nautical miles offshore and had been in the water for an hour and 20 minutes when helicopter rescue swimmer Mike Melody went into the sea to assist him.

“When he came down I said, ‘Hell, am I lucky to see you.’

“I knew I was getting cold. I wasn’t making any progress with my swimming to get back to the beach and it was getting a little bit unnerving.”

Malthus said it was high-fives all round when the pair were winched up to the chopper by crewman Ed Garvey.

“It could have cost me my life if it wasn’t for these guys.

“I had a feeling in my mind it wasn’t my time.”

On Saturday, Malthus was one of thousands of people who attended the rescue helicopter’s open day at its hanger at Taranaki Base Hospital.

He was busy selling raffle tickets to raise funds and letting people know how vital the service is for the region.

“We are very fortunate to have it and the dedicated people who run the service.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Dylan Washer, 3, with his grandmother Ingrid at the Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter open day on Saturday. Dylan was flown to Auckland’s Starship Hospital in December with a potentially life-threatening skin infection.

Coastal Taranaki entertainers Ray and Berna Hayward, who were flown to hospital by the rescue helicopter in 2018 after a serious car crash near Mōkau, provided music at the open day.

Among the other visitors was Dylan Washer, who will get to celebrate his third birthday next week thanks to the chopper and crew, his mother Julia said.

The little boy was flown to Auckland’s Starship Hospital just before Christmas after he contracted cellulitis, a potentially life-threatening skin infection, and it began to spread.

“It was happening so quickly that they were scared it was going to attack his whole body,” Julia said.

“It was terrifying, it’s the worst thing that has ever happened.”

Julia flew to Auckland with Dylan and had the highest praise for the crew.

“They are fantastic, they are true lifesavers. It’s priceless and something that you don’t know until you need it and then it’s everything.”