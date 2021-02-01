New Plymouth council leaders welcome local government minister Nanaia Mahuta's Māori wards proposal

Minister of Local Government, Hon Nanaia Mahuta makes an announcement at the New Plymouth District Council regarding Māori wards.

New Plymouth and South Taranaki will both have a Māori ward after the 2022 election.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta was in New Plymouth on Monday to announce proposed legislation that will uphold council decisions to create Māori wards.

At present the wards can be overturned in public polls triggered by petitions supported by 5 per cent of council voters.

Mahuta proposes to have the new legislation through Parliament by February 21 to ensure that the nine councils around the country that were faced with holding a poll, including New Plymouth, will not need to.

READ MORE:

* Government dumps law threatening Māori wards, halts petitions

* Māori wards: Moving the law towards justice

* Taranaki mayoral forum goes in to bat for Māori ward law change



‘’The cost of holding a poll is quite burdensome,’’ she said in a press conference outside the New Plymouth District Council offices.

If the legislation change is approved, it would mean a petition circulating in New Plymouth opposing the establishment of a Māori ward in the district would become irrelevant.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Mahuta said she was confident the legislation would pass.

Mahuta said the change has been long awaited.

‘’Over the last few years councils have tried to establish Māori wards; however, citizen-initiated polls have been able to overturn those decisions.’’

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Puna Wano-Bryant, from Māori ward advocacy group Rongomou Community Action, was excited about a more positive and inclusive New Plymouth.

She was confident the legislation would pass.

“Its time has come.”

Mahuta said she had planned to make the announcement at Waitangi on Waitangi Day. ‘’But it felt right to come here to New Plymouth.’’

She wanted to acknowledge the local leadership in the council, and in the community, “on such a significant issue".

‘’I think the time has come for New Zealanders to have a different conversation about the type of communities they want to see.’’

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth District councillor Dinnie Moeahu said it was an ‘’amazing outcome’’.

New Plymouth district councillors last year voted 12-2 to establish the ward, with mayor Neil Holdom abstaining and deputy Richard Jordan and Councillor Murray Chong opposing.

In 2014, a decision to establish a Māori ward in the district was overturned in a landslide vote after a petition forced a referendum in which 83 per cent of voters came out against it.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom welcomed the plan.

“I just think this sets a good sort of trajectory of the kind of New Zealand we want our kids to grow up in.’’

Holdom could not say whether New Plymouth would have an extra councillor when the Māori ward is introduced or whether another ward would be changed, and the council would now look at how it would be implemented.

‘’By the end of the year people will have a clear understanding of what the structure is of the council they will be voting for in 2022.’’

South Taranaki District Council has voted to introduce a Māori ward.

Taranaki Regional Council and Stratford District Council have kicked the issue to touch for at least three years before it comes up for consideration again.

Councillor Dinnie Moeahu said Mahuta's announcement was an ‘’amazing outcome’’.

‘’It demonstrates true leadership. I think there is something happening within our community and our country Aotearoa. And I just think if a few of us are committed – there’s nothing we can’t achieve together.’’

Puna Wano-Bryant, from Māori ward advocacy group Rongomou Community Action, said they had hoped for a more inclusive and positive New Plymouth/Ngāmotu, but “today we come away with a more inclusive and positive Aotearoa”.

“I’ll say two things –glory to God and our tupuna deserve it.’’

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Howie Tamati, celebrate the proposal that will see Māori wards set up in Taranaki.

Former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd, who lost the mayoralty because of his stand on Māori wards, said he was ‘’humbled beyond belief’’.

‘’There’s a lot of scope for us to change the conversation in our workplace and in our family and sharing the story of why it is important to have a Māori ward and representation of Māori by Māori for Māori benefits us all.’’

But New Plymouth District councillor Murray Chong, who was one of the instigators of the petition said: ‘’It’s a sad day for democracy.

‘’Referendums are so important. It keeps councils in check with what people really want. Do the people of New Zealand really have a say any more?

‘’I can’t believe there are elected officials that think a decision not to listen to the citizens of New Plymouth is a good thing. It’s not. If the majority of people want this that’s fine, but I’d rather let the people of New Plymouth decide this.’’