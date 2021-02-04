Woman sentenced for biting New Plymouth police officer

A woman who bit a police officer on the bicep – and bit down harder when another officer came to assist – has been sentenced to community detention.

Charlotte Walsh appeared in New Plymouth District Court this week for sentencing on three charges related to the May 2019 attack.

Judge Gregory Hikaka told the 24-year-old there was concern in a submission to the court around an element of cruelty in her biting the officer.

“You latched onto her inside bicep with your teeth, and when the other officer was trying to get you to loosen your grip, you intensified,” Hikaka told her.

He was not wanting to shame or humiliate her by going back over the offending but wanted her to understand how seriously it was viewed, he said.

The two constables had arrived at Walsh’s address looking for another individual, the judge noted from the summary of facts.

While they were searching for her partner she became agitated and obstructive, including scratching a constable's forehead.

“You were warned about getting in the way of what the police were doing.”

Walsh was arrested and continued to try and scratch the face of the officer.

In the back of the police car she kicked one of the officers in the head before biting the constable in the arm.

"That’s had a significant impact particularly on that constable,” Hikaka told her.

“Part of the issue was the length of time it took to get the appropriate treatment and examination.”

In court, Walsh disputed the summary of facts but said she did take ownership of how she had behaved.

“You need to manage this sudden rise in violent behaviour when things are not going as you see they should go," Hikaka told her.

Hikaka said he reached a starting point of three years’ jail and applied discounts, including for her guilty pleas and mental health issues.

Walsh was sentenced to six months of community detention, with a curfew from 9pm to 6am, in Ashhurst, near Palmerston North, and 24 months of intensive supervision, the maximum allowed.