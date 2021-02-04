Transport development is already 'a decade ahead' of climate plan, says hydrogen boss

Electric vehicles will be the only imports from 2030 if the plan goes ahead.

The advice to Government on the future of transport to reduce climate change is a decade behind the times, a Taranaki industry expert says.

New Plymouth-based Hiringa Energy chief executive Andrew Clennett said the Climate Change Commissions' draft report to Government, published this week, is already outdated.

“We're a decade ahead of what it's talking about,” said Clennett, whose company is developing a hydrogen production and refuelling network across the country, and importing 1500 fuel cell electric vehicles by 2026.

Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) combine hydrogen, which is stored onboard the vehicle, and oxygen to generate electrical power.

READ MORE:

* Person of the Year 2020 nominee: Andrew Clennett paves a greener road

* Hydrogen cars don't have engines

* How Mazda is bringing the rotary engine back



The climate report suggests there will be no new or imported petrol vehicles as early as 2030; that by 2027 half of all new cars and motorbikes will need to be electric, and petrol, diesel and aviation fuel will need to contain an increasing proportion of biofuel.

After 2030, 15 per cent of medium trucks and 8 per cent of heavy trucks imported should be electric. By 2035, that would increase to 84 per cent and 69 per cent respectively.

Clennett said he was currently trying to clarify if these targets covered fuel cell vehicles.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Hiringa Energy chief executive Andrew Clennett says the country is a decade ahead of the proposed climate plan.

Hiringa Energy is importing up to 25 FCEVs this year, and building eight hydrogen refuelling stations across the North and South Islands by 2022.

“It’s important to recognise the pace is far, far faster than recognised in this report," Clennett said.

He hoped the Government would keep a level playing field for all types of green technology.

“There is support for hydrogen as a low carbon fuel which is great," he said.

"It's not just choosing one over the other.

“It will start to thrive if they get that right.”

New Plymouth's Energy Motors Isuzu principal dealer Shaun Biesiek said it would be interesting to see how far the government goes when it comes to transport.

“A lot can happen in that time, especially technology.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Energy Motors Dealer Principal Shaun Biesiek with a Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid car, which is their dedicated EV brand.

Hyundai is planning to release 23 electric vehicle models by 2025, but not all will be for the New Zealand market.

Their dedicated EV brand IONIQ is looking at three EVs by 2024, he said, while they already have two dedicated models in the Kiwi market.

He said it would be easy for local dealers and buyers to adapt.

“I don't see it affecting us a lot.

He said a large majority of buyers purchase cars that have had previous owners, so it would take some time for EVs to filter into that market at an affordable price.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Electric vehicle owner Stephen Hobo-Tuck thinks people will be able to purchase second hand EVs for under $10,000 in a few years time.

But electric vehicle owner Stephen Hobo-Tuck thinks petrol cars will struggle in a matter of years.

“I’m really happy the government is moving in this direction but it will not be easy," said the 61-year-old, who drives a Nissan Leaf and also runs Electriciana, an EV car festival which showcases the benefits of the vehicles.

“I’m pretty confident the second hand market for petrol cars will slowly start dropping away as more and more people realise the future is electric."

Hobo-Tuck has had his Leaf for four years and has 40,000km on the clock.

He reckoned it saves him $4,000 a year in fuel costs.

“You’ll be able to pick one of them up for under $10,000 in a few years time," he added.