Is it a unit or is it a caravan? Debate in New Plymouth District Court

“I could nail a couple of wheels to the side of my house, but it won't make it a towable vehicle,” Judge Tony Greig told New Plymouth District Court.

Does Kurt Vickery have a building or a caravan? It’s a question the New Plymouth District Court debated this week.

Vickery, of Tikorangi, had gone to the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) to see if the wheeled unit he was planning to buy would be classed as a caravan and not as a building, the court was told.

The council had informed him the unit would be classed as a caravan, Vickery's lawyer, Kylie Pascoe, told judge Tony Grieg in a pre-trial hearing.

But after the unit was in place on a Taranaki property, NPDC gave Vickery a notice that he had breached the Building Act, and this had led him to court.

Crown prosecutor Jacob Bourke, acting for the council, told the hearing the issue was whether or not the unit was a building, as defined in the Building Act.

“The unit had to be craned into that position,” Bourke said.

He pointed out factors such as the unit resting on concrete blocks and pipes going into the ground.

“The defendant had tenants living at the address,” he added.

The modifications, in the council's view, signalled the unit was clearly for longer-term use, Bourke said.

“Yes it has wheels; that can’t be the be-all and end of it.”

Under the Building Act, immoveable did not mean something could never be moved, Bourke said.

“It's certainly not going to be up and moved with any ease or any great speed.”

Judge Tony Grieg said it was a matter of definition.

“I could nail a couple of wheels to the side of my house but it won't make it a towable vehicle.”

Pascoe argued Vickery made contact with NPDC before purchase “to make sure there weren't going to be any issues like this”.

The council acknowledged that a call was made, but could not provide the recording and did not accept that was the information given, she added.

“Had this unit been driven to the beach camp, for example, it could’ve been parked in one of the campsite areas and there wouldn’t have been any issue with it.

“The council acknowledge that he took steps to remove any residents from it. He wasn’t expecting or intending for this to be long term."

The unit had since been moved from the land, Pascoe told the judge.

She was seeking to have the single charge of failing to comply with a notice to fix dismissed.

“I’m trying for pragmatic resolution, but my friend has got the council to work with,” she said.

Judge Grieg reserved his decision until March 1.