Miss Taranaki entrants raise thousands for the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter

Miss Taranaki 2021 contestants have raised more than $16,000 for the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.

Each of the 27 contestants, across three categories, had to raise money as part of the campaign.

Hollie Radford raised more than $3000 and the youngest contestant, Taya Tai, 9, raised $1200.

The Miss Taranaki competition took place over a month, concluding at the Plymouth International Hotel in New Plymouth on Sunday night, Director Lois Finderup said.

Miss Taranaki was won by Emma Kingi, 19. Ella Griggs, 14, took out Miss Teen and the Junior Miss title went to Charlotte Yates, 12.

Finderup, who has been running Miss Taranaki for 40 years, said the girls raised $16,545, which was an ‘’amazing achievement.’’

‘’They assist on open days for the helicopter trust, do retirement village visits – we went to four – and they talk to residents and then do their sponsors speech.

“They get an opportunity to public speak about six times throughout the competition. And they have to remember it by heart; they can’t have cue cards.’’

Finderup has been involved with Miss Taranaki since 1971 and took over the franchise in 1983.

‘’I just couldn’t give it up. It’s something I simply adore because it gives these young people the opportunity to really excel and find confidence they didn’t believe they had.

“And it's not a typical beauty contest. We’re looking for an ambassador that’s capable of taking charge of any event they might be in, hold a conversation with anybody. If any business or charities out there would like ambassadors to be available to assist them free of charge the girls are all available.’’