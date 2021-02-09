Man accused of killing father, half-brother appears in High Court

Nathan Gordan Frost, 21, was charged with two counts of murder after his father and half-brother were found dead at an address in Manawapou Rd, Hāwera, on January 18. (file photo)

The name of a man accused of killing his father and half-brother at a Hāwera address last month can now be revealed.

Nathan Gordan Frost​ appeared before Justice Jillian Mallon in the High Court at New Plymouth on Tuesday via AVL.

It is alleged Frost killed his father Stephen John Frost​, 55, and his half-brother and Stephen’s son Regan Frost-Lawn​, 15.

Police discovered the bodies after being called to a house in Hāwera’s Manawapou Rd about 2.50am on January 18.

The 21-year-old has been in custody since his arrest at the scene on January 18, and was granted interim name suppression at his first court appearance that afternoon.

On Tuesday, defence lawyer Paul Keegan requested the court enter deemed not guilty pleas to both charges and remand Frost in custody, by consent, for a case review hearing on April 13.

Keegan said a forensic psychiatrist had been employed to assess Frost, and he was waiting on his report.

He conceded there were no grounds for the continuation of name suppression.

Justice Mallon, who appeared via AVL, entered the pleas and said the interim name suppression was now at an end.

She declined a media application to photograph Frost but said it would be reconsidered as the case progressed.

Keegan and Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich agreed on the proposed trial date of November 22, 2021. The trial is set down for two weeks.

Detective Sergeant Brad Pollock and family members were in court for the brief hearing.