Taranaki workmates land massive fish on tiny 'undersize' boat

The tiny boat may be called Undersize but there was nothing small about the marlin two Taranaki fisherman caught from their dinghy on Monday.

Skipper Reuben Benton and his workmate Jock Whelan were about 10 kilometres out to sea in the 3.6 metre boat when they landed a 112.4-kilogram, 2.8m marlin.

The fish was so big there was hardly any room for the men to move once they finally got it on board after a 90-minute battle.

“It was a mission,” Benton said. “There were yahoos – I was taking Snapchats and calling people.”

For Benton, 20, and Whelan, 25, catching the huge fish in the tiny boat was actually all part of the plan.

The pair had shot out off the coast of New Plymouth at 6am on Monday with one goal in mind.

“We were looking for marlin, we wanted one.”

Whelan, 25, took an hour-and-a-half to haul in the striped marlin, Benton said.

And unlike the famous short novel The Old Man and the Sea, where an elderly fisherman battles a marlin for three days before it’s eaten by sharks, the pair successfully brought the 112.4kg fish home.

But it wasn’t easy.

Benton said the pair, who work for Greymouth Petroleum, ran out of gas twice while they were out on the water.

Luckily they had brought along several spare tanks, so their fishing adventure was soon back on track.

A couple of hours after they hit they water the action began.

“We saw little fish swimming around, and saw a bill come out of the water,” Benton said.

Whelan then saw the marlin hit the lure, and so started his hour-and-a-half-long fight, with the marlin easily towing them around.

Once we got it to the boat it was pretty tired.

“Once we got it to the boat it was pretty tired.”

They were then able to pull the striped marlin onto the boat by its tail. They then began the task of getting the fish back to shore.

This required Whelan to jump onto the front of the boat to even out the weight distribution so Undersized could “get up onto a plane.”

But once they managed that they ran out of gas for the second time.

They topped up once more and made their way to shore where people were waiting to congratulate them.

They weighed their fish in before heading home to smoke it.

Benton said they planned to head out fishing on the next day they could, but this time on Whelan’s boat – which is exactly the same size as Undersize.