Coco remains a menacing dog after Taranaki councillors throw out appeal to have classification overturned

Coco, a German Spitz, was classified as a menacing dog by the South Taranaki District Council after she bit a passerby.

A Pātea woman has lost her appeal to get her dog’s menacing classification overturned.

Coco, an eight-year-old German spitz weighing in at 6kg, has had to be muzzled at all times while out in public places after biting a passerby last year.

South Taranaki District Council’s Environment and Hearings Committee discussed the classification at its meeting on February 3.

READ MORE:

* Decision on whether 'fluffy menace' Coco is to be classed as menacing to be made next week

* Owner appeals to South Taranaki councillors over 6kg fluffy 'menace' pet dog



Before the hearing, Coco's owner, Dora Baker, 74, said the pet was protecting her, and is not dangerous.

The hearing committee announced this week it had upheld the menacing dog classification for Coco.

‘’While the committee considered there were exceptional circumstances around the nature of the incident, they could not be satisfied that the incident would not happen again and were concerned that a future incident may involve a child,’’ a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

A report to the committee stated the victim was bitten on the inner thigh area and required medical attention.

Baker, of Patea, was not able to be contacted on Tuesday.