Wind gusts topple trees, lift roofs, and cut electricity supply in Taranaki

Metservice placed a severe weather warning on Taranaki from 4am on Tuesday to 3am Wednesday, expecting southerly gales to reach 120kmh in exposed places.

Strong winds in New Plymouth toppled trees across roads, tossed trampolines through the air and ripped roofing iron from buildings on Tuesday.

The gusting southerlies also cut the electricity supply to many Taranaki towns but service was expected to be restored by late afternoon, Powerco's website said.

Traffic ground to a halt on roads around New Plymouth as trees came crashing down across the lanes.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Strong winds whipped up white caps on the Tasman Sea off the coast of New Plymouth on Tuesday.

Firefighters were kept busy attending multiple call-outs around the city, including uprooted trees, securing loose roofing iron and assisting with trampolines and outdoor furniture that had become airborne.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki under strong wind warning for Tuesday

* New Zealand needs to start taking extreme heat seriously

* River E.coli contamination result of farm run-off after heavy rainfall



New Plymouth district councillor and journalist Gordon Brown was conducting an interview at a business on Connett Rd, Bell Block, about 10.20am when the gale force winds tore the roof off a nearby building.

“There was this almighty noise, so I just turned around and the roof was being peeled back like a can of sardines,” Brown said.

“It was pretty spectacular. I have never seen anything like it.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth district councillor Gordon Brown witnessed the wind tear off a large piece of roof from the Toll building in Bell Block on Tuesday.

Senior station officer Jason Crowe, of New Plymouth fire brigade, said the first calls came in about 9am and continued through the day.

“It has been a busy day,” Crowe said.

The hefty work load required an additional off-duty crew to be called in and the assistance from the New Plymouth West volunteer brigade.

By 2.45pm there had been 22 call-outs, Crowe said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Firefighters work to secure loose roofing on the gym at New Plymouth’s Spotswood College as strong winds battered Taranaki on Tuesday.

“It has been to a mix of everything from loose roofing iron at commercial and residential properties, to fallen trees as well as having to deal with our usual jobs like alarm activations.”

Crowe said a car had been significantly damaged when a tree fell on it in Brooklands.

Firefighters also had to secure the roof on the gym at Spotswood College and the flashing on another building at the school.

With the strong winds forecast to continue, Crowe advised property owners to check around their sections and secure any loose items like outdoor furniture and trampolines to avoid them becoming flying projectiles.

Leighton Keith/Stuff Contractors have been working to clear a tree that blocked the southbound lane of SH3, Welbourn, around 6.50am on Tuesday.

Police were first called to State Highway 3, Welbourn, just outside the city, around 6.50am after a fallen tree partially blocked the southbound lane.

Traffic heading out of New Plymouth was redirected past Highlands Intermediate and down Junction St while northbound traffic was flowing at a reduced speed of 30 kilometres per hour.

Contractors worked with a digger and wood chipper to clear the debris.

Leighton Keith/Stuff A tree also came down at the intersection of Frankley Rd and Waimea St around 7.45am.

Officers were also alerted to a tree blocking the westbound lane at the intersection of Frankley Rd and Waimea St, Frankleigh Park, around 7.45am.

Another tree fell at the intersection of SH3 and Smart Road, Waiwhakaiho, around 11.30am, causing traffic to back up as contractors worked to clear it.

Around midday, the two northbound lanes of State Highway 3, Burgess Park, were blocked by another falling tree and police had to direct traffic at the scene while it was cleared.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff High winds saw yet another tree fall on a New Plymouth road – the second on SH3, near Burgess Park, within hours.

The winds also saw the area around New Plymouth’s clock tower closed off for public safety as the gusts had shaken one of the window fittings loose, a New Plymouth District Council media spokesman said.

Power was cut to 30 properties in Rāhotu about 4.40am but had been restored by mid-afternoon, while 374 properties in Warea were also without electricity after the supply was cut at 11.54am but it was expected to be restored by 4.54pm.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The winds shook one of the clock tower’s window fittings loose.

In New Plymouth, 143 properties were without power from 10.20am, but it was expected to be restored after 4pm.

Earlier in the day, 217 properties in Okato were without electricity, but was later restored.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Wind Wand bends in Tuesday's wind.

Metservice issued a severe weather warning for Taranaki on Monday forecasting southerly gales between 9am-9pm on Tuesday.

Gusts were expected to reach 120kmh in exposed places, and that the strongest winds were expected north of Taranaki Maunga.