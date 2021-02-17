Offender jailed for aggravated robbery of service station

Shez Bristol has been jailed for 30 months for the aggravated robbery of a New Plymouth service station. (file photo)

Poking a service station staff member with a knife during an aggravated robbery could have resulted in serious injuries, a judge warned an offender in court.

Shez Bristol appeared before Judge Gregory Hikaka in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday for sentencing after he previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery.

Bristol had gone to New Plymouth’s Mobil service station, at the corner of Leach and Eliot streets, about 10.15pm on July 30, 2020, Hikaka said.

The 26-year-old unemployed man had his sweatshirt hood pulled up, a bandanna covering his face and had partially covered his hands to hide distinctive tattoos on the back of his left hand.

READ MORE:

* Riddle me this: criminal accused of committing robbery while behind bars

* Gun-toting gang member told victim how a hit could be carried out, court hears

* Man admits holding up New Plymouth's Mobil petrol



Hikaka said Bristol was armed with a long-bladed knife, which he brandished threateningly while demanding cash, cigarettes and tobacco from the attendant.

“You poked the tip of your knife into his side, telling him he was going too slow. That makes it more serious.

“It could have seen serious injury result from that.”

Bristol made off with $319 in cash and a large amount of tobacco pouches.

POOL Despite more positive cases, Auckland will move to alert level 2 at midnight, while the rest of the country goes back to alert level 1.

Police executed a search warrant at Bristol’s address on August 2 and located the vehicle, knife and hand coverings he used during the robbery.

Crown prosecutor Jacob Bourke described the offending as a “classic example” of a petrol station robbery, but the use of a knife had elevated an already tense situation.

Bourke said Bristol had been given the opportunity to attend alcohol and drug counselling previously but had not taken it up.

Defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe acknowledged possessing the knife was an aggravating factor, but said no harm had been caused with the weapon.

Hikaka said while the victim didn’t suffer any physical injuries from the robbery, it had a significant emotional impact and had caused him difficulty sleeping.

“He was anxious and paranoid about going back to work.”

Bristol had 59 previous convictions, between 2011 and 2020, mostly for burglary but also included violence and dishonesty offences, he noted.

Hikaka adopted a sentencing start point of four and a half years imprisonment but arrived at a end sentence of 30 months after discounts for early guilty pleas, remorse and alcohol and drug issues.