Ngawini Hill climb car race attracted entrants from all over the North Island

The Ngawhini Classic Hill Climb on Saturday maybe the last time the event is held as the road is going to be upgraded.

A long-standing motor sport event may have had its last run.

The Croucher and Crowder Ngawhini Classic Hill Climb 2021 was held on Ngawhini Rd, near Hāwera, on Saturday.

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Steve Midgley in his Austin Mini during his climb in the Ngawhini Classic Hill Climb on Saturday.

There were 38 entries, which was normal for the biennial car race, Egmont Classic Car Register club president John Apps said.

‘’In this current climate that's a good number. It was a very good day that went extremely well.’’

Entrants came from all over the North Island, from Whangarei down to Wellington, Apps said.

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Tony Brewster in his Mini Cooper S joined 37 other competitors in the Ngawhini Classic Hill Climb.

The first race was held in 1955, and the event continued until the mid-1960s.

It was resurrected in 1995 by the Egmont Classic Car Register, after a break of 30 years.

In the 1950s it was very much a premier motor sport event within New Zealand motor sport scene, Apps said.

‘’Now, of course, it’s just a club event run primarily for classic cars.’’

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Lance Monroe in his Silva Striker.

But the 1.4km hilly track is to be smoothed and realigned by contractors for the South Taranaki District Council.

‘’I think that provided there’s people happy to run it, I’m hopeful that it could be run again. But it’s dependent on what they do with the road. Provided it’s safe we would certainly look at running it again in two years’ time.’’

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Marvin Towers in his Toyota Corolla in action on Saturday.

But it won’t be the same, he said, as it would not be able to compare new times against those that had stood for many years.

If corners were widened out and the road was wider, the times would potentially be quicker.

Stu Robertson's Toyota Corrolla was the fastest car on the day.