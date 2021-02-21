Hockey and country music on the weekend bill for Taranaki

Sam Baxter and Ellis Pike from the BFH (Best Friends Hockey) celebrate Pike's goal against College Old Boys during the final of the Men's Five-a-Side Hockey tournament in Stratford on Sunday.

Hockey and country music were on the bill for Taranaki this weekend - but in separate events.

The Taranaki Lighting 5’s Hockey Tournament was held in Stratford over the weekend, drawing 19 teams from all over the North Island.

The event is modelled off the Hockey Fast 5’s concept seen at the Nanjing Youth Olympics in 2014. Teams consisting of four field players and one goalie play games over a half field.

These fields are surrounded by wooden boards to stop the ball from going out and teams are able to take shots at goal from anywhere.

Eveny spokesman Glen Taylor said the event had been held at the TET Stadium for six years, and the weekend had been a big success.

There were 10 women's teams and nine consisting of men, said Taylor, who is also the chairman of the Youth Council for Taranaki.

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Supporters of the BFH (Best Friends Hockey) team cheer their team who won the final of the Men's Five-a-Side Hockey tournament in Stratford on Sunday.

"It's nice to be out there in the summer.”

Taylor said some of the participants had found the weather a bit too hot.

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Sam Baxter, (middle) from the BFH (Best Friends Hockey) attempts to take a high ball as College Old Boys goalkeeper Sean Crook and players Thomas Schaare and Blair Scho try to defend the goal

“In three months I'll remind them of that," he laughed.

BFH (Best Friends Hockey), of Auckland, won the men’s event, while the women’s event was won by Fielding Agricultural High School.

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Karyn Rangitutia and Rae Carton leave the stage after accompanying Nigel Wilding in a song at the Taranaki Country Music Festival in Waitara on Sunday

Meanwhile, the Taranaki Country Music Festival in Waitara, organised by locals George and Jocelyn Tuahine and their team of 10, enjoyed is in its fourth year, but closed borders left it without the international artists who previously joined the line up.

They had 450 people attending over the weekend, which is the first time it hasn’t sold out all 500 tickets Jocelyn Tuahine said.

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Nigel Wilding, from New Plymouth and George Tuahine, from Waitara entertain the crowd at the Taranaki Country Music Festival in Waitara on Sunday.

But it was a good turnout considering earlier in the week they weren’t sure it would be able to go ahead when Taranaki was at Alert Level 2.

‘’The feedback we’ve been getting today, people just loved it. They had a ball. They thought the artists the whole weekend were just tops. We were blown away by the comments.’’

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Marie Blattler, from Waitara, gets into the performance and dances to the music.

Over the three days there were 40 invited artists and quite a few on the open mic sessions, she said.

The Tuahine’s started the festival four years ago, because while they travelled to festivals all over the North Island there were none in Taranaki.