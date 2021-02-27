Final Taranaki iwi completes its Treaty of Waitangi settlement

Te Runanga o Ngāti Maru Trust signed its deed of settlement on Saturday in a scaled down event with just trustees, the Crown and negotiators, including lead negotiator Anaru Marshall. (File photo)

The last of the eight iwi in Taranaki has signed its deed of settlement with the Crown, receiving an apology, land of cultural significance and $30 million.

Ngāti Maru signed its deed of settlement in a scaled-down event on Saturday settling its historical Treaty of Waitangi claims, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little announced.

The Ngāti Maru rohe is centred on the inland Waitara River valley, east to the Whanganui River and its tributaries, and west to Taranaki Maunga.

They have approximately 2800 registered members.

The signing marks the last of the eight Taranaki iwi to complete its treaty settlement. The only other outstanding claim in the region relates to Taranaki Maunga.

The historical grievances of Ngāti Maru include the Crown’s unjust and indiscriminate raupatu (confiscation) of half of its land in 1865.

This raupatu, and subsequent effects of Compensation Court and Native Land Court decisions, were devastating to the mana, welfare, economy, and socio-cultural development of Ngāti Maru, Little said.

The Crown’s actions at Parihaka between 1879 and 1881, where military forces imprisoned members of Ngāti Maru for participating in a peaceful resistance campaign, has been a significant burden for Ngāti Maru.

“As a result of the Crown’s acts and omissions Ngāti Maru have been left virtually landless, and their people displaced and dispersed,” Little said.

The settlement includes an apology from the Crown and a set of acknowledgements addressing the Crown’s historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Ngāti Maru will receive financial and commercial redress valued at $30 million.

Cultural redress includes the vesting of 16 sites of cultural significance, including Pūrangi and Tarata Domains.

The settlement redress will be administered by Te Kāhui Maru Trust: Te iwi o Maruwharanui, a post-settlement governance entity created by iwi members.

“While no redress can ever fully compensate for the destructive and demoralising effects of Crown actions, I hope this settlement will allow Ngāti Maru to realise their aspirations for a vibrant economic and cultural future, and restores a relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and cooperation,” Little said.

The ceremony, Te Hiringa Taketake, was initially scheduled for Saturday and later postponed in the wake of the country’s latest Covid-19 community cases.

A small signing was instead held, including only Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Maru Trustees, negotiators and the Crown.

A public celebration of the occasion will take place when the settlement is finalised.