Americarna 'dodges a bullet', while other Taranaki events cancelled following alert level 2 announcement

Thousands of car lovers surged into New Plymouth for the final Americarna event on Saturday. Less than 24 hours later, gatherings of more than 100 were banned for seven days under Covid-19 alert level 2.

The organiser of a Taranaki’s American car festival that brought thousands to the region says they “dodged a bullet” with the event falling within the 10 day period the region was in alert level 1.

On Saturday night, following the discovery of a new community case in Auckland, a snap lockdown was announced.

Auckland moved to Covid-19 alert level 3 for seven days from 6am Sunday, while the rest of the country moved to alert level 2 for the same period.

Due to the size of gatherings being limited to 100 people at level 2, a number of Taranaki events in the coming week have been cancelled, including the Multi Ethic Extravaganza which has been called off for the first time in its 27-year history.

Americarna organiser John Rae was counting his lucky stars the four-day event came to an end on Saturday evening, slipping in before the alert level change

“Holy s...,” Rae said. “Did we dodge a bullet and a half.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Many travelled from outside Taranaki for Americarna, including Tony and Jardeen Thistoll, of Lower Hutt.

Rae was at TSB Stadium for the Americarna farewell dinner when the change in alert levels was announced.

He said about 360 people had travelled from Auckland and Northland, and he watched many get up from their seats after hearing the news and immediately begin planning for the coming week.

Rae said some had to make arrangements for their businesses that wouldn’t be able to open, while others called hotels to extend their stay in Taranaki.

He said about 2000 people were part of the event itself, and that there were many others who travelled to the region purely for the show.

“I rate it as one of the best, the atmosphere was just magic.”

Whether Americarna could happen had been touch and go earlier in the month. Rae said they found out just one week before that it would be able to proceed.

Taranaki had a particularly close brush with Covid-19 earlier this month.

On February 14 it was announced three new community cases were discovered in Auckland and two of them had visited the region over Waitangi weekend.

While lines for Copvid-19 tests clogged the streets near Taranaki Base Hospital the next day, residents generally stayed calm and no one tested positive.

Like the rest of the country outside of Auckland, the region moved back to alert level 1 at midnight on Wednesday February 17.

Grant Matthew/Stuff The Multi-Ethnic Extravaganza was due to run on Saturday, but has been called off. (File photo)

As a result of Saturday’s announcement, many school, council and other community events have been cancelled or postponed.

This is the first time the Multi-Ethnic Extravaganza has ever been called off, Taranaki Mutli-Ethnic Council vice president Lance Mepham said.

“That’s what’s disappointing for us,” Mepham said. “But we have to be responsible.”

The event, which usally sees about 10,000 people attend, was due to take place on Saturday, March 6. The decision to call it off was not an easy one, Mepham said.

“But in the interest of our community, and the safety and wellbeing of our people, we had to do this.”