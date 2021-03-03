Pic's Peanut Butter founder 'inspired' by Taranaki produce grower

Pic’s Peanut Butter founder Pic Picot visited New Plymouth’s Roebuck Farms on Tuesday wirth guide dog Fido at his side. Picot chatted with owner Jodi Roebuck and Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland.

A tour around a Taranaki market garden renowned for its vegetables has inspired the founder of New Zealand's much loved Pic’s Peanut Butter to set up a greenhouse himself.

Nelson-based Pic Picot was in Taranaki speaking to local businesses about how he went from making peanut butter for himself to creating a tourist attraction at his factory that produces 20,000 jars a day.

Together with guide dog Fido, Picot visited Roebuck Farms, just outside New Plymouth on Tuesday.

Roebuck Farms is a small scale market garden that produces sustainably grown vegetables for supply to a number of local restaurants and retail outlets in Taranaki.

Picot said he heard a lot about owner Jodi Roebuck's passion and excitement with the process of growing food and that this was part of the success of the business.

“I’m going to go and start producing my own,” he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Picot shared his story, of how he went from making peanut butter for himself to creating a tourist attraction.

Picot was in town for Venture Taranaki event Designing Visitor Futures of Taranaki. But it was postponed due to the change in Covid-19 alert levels.

So instead, he shared his 13-year-long journey and listened to local businesses’ current and future plans, hoping to inspire them by his own story.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Roebuck Farms is based outside of New Plymouth and supplies produce to local restaurants and stores.

In 2019, Picot opened his newest factory with windows for visitors to watch the peanut butter be made.

He explained the factory was a bit like Willy Wonka, “it's amazing”.

“We have a big visitor experience.”

He said business was all about the relationship with customers, and when he’s at the factory people are thrilled to meet the owner and get selfies.

“I would rather have one person really excited about our product than have 100 people look at an ad and say ‘I’ll try that one day’.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Picot was inspired by Roebuck’s business, and how passionate he is.

Picot and Roebuck drew many comparisons from each other's businesses, and Roebuck agreed personal connection was everything.

Roebuck said his drop off to nine stores takes two and a half hours – which is a long time, he said.

“The thing that holds me up is people jumping on me [talking about produce].”

But he wasn’t complaining, he loves hearing how and why his food is used.

“We’re big on relationships,” Roebuck said. “It's all about connection.”