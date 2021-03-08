Woman spends night in hospital after incident on tourist attraction

A Waikanae women injured her leg on a Forgotten World Adventures rail cart and was airlifted to hospital on Sunday. (File photo)

A woman spent the night in Taranaki Base Hospital after her leg was injured by a rail cart on Sunday.

The woman, who was part of a Waikanae rest home group on a trip with Forgotten World Adventures, stepped out of the cart, a popular tourist attraction in Whangamomona, injuring her leg.

She was flown by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter to hospital where she spent the night in a stable condition, a Taranaki District Health Board media spokeswoman said.

Emergency services were called around 3.30pm on Sunday, to the railway crossing in Whangamomona, where Forgotten World Adventures takes tourists in golf carts along a disused railway between Taumarunui and Stratford.

On Monday, company director Ian Balme described it as an “unfortunate” accident.

Balme said the women stepped out of the cart, which everyone had been told not to do, when the cart behind her crashed into her.

“No clients are allowed to step onto the rail,” he said. “This is the first incident in 10 years.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Forgotten World Adventures takes tourists in rail carts along a disused railway between Taumarunui and Stratford. (File photo)

Balme said the company had practised an emergency drill in recent months and as a result everything had gone smoothly on Sunday.

“All our processes worked like clockwork.”

Balme said it turned out the woman’s leg was swollen and bruised, rather than broken as originally thought.

He said the company had to wait to hear back from Waka Kotahi, the NZ Transport Agency, before starting up again.

But he expected they would on Monday afternoon and said the group wanted to carry on their trip.

A Worksafe media spokeswoman said it was making initial enquiries.