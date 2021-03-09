Lane of SH45 closed due to 1m hole under road

Road works on State Highway 45 between Omata and Oakura.

A lane of State Highway 45 in New Plymouth has been closed after a hole was discovered beneath the road surface, making it unsafe for motorists.

In an emailed statement, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a temporary lane closure was in place on the portion of SH45 between Omata and Oakura.

On Friday afternoon, contractors discovered a void beneath the New Plymouth-bound lane, Waka Kotahi said.

Testing at the weekend found the cavity was approximately one metre beneath the surface but an unknown depth.

“The Oakura-bound lane has also been tested. It is on solid material and is safe for the public,” the statement said.

The lane will be closed until repairs are made.

Engineers will be undertaking ground penetrating radar and drilling underneath the road over the next two days, weather permitting, to get an understanding of the type and size of the cavity before confirming a solution.