Warnings against swimming still up for two New Plymouth beaches

The bacteria warning signs at Back Beach will remain until at least Thursday.

People are still being warned against swimming and collecting shell fish at Ngāmotu and Back beaches.

Results from samples taken at Ngāmotu Beach and Back Beach last Thursday afternoon came back late Saturday, Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) Director-Environmental Quality Gary Bedford said on Tuesday (print: yesterday).

‘’Both had enterococci levels of 345nos/100ml, which is higher than typical and slightly over the guideline. Warning signs therefore remain in place at both beaches.’’

TRC had intended to take further samples from both beaches on Friday, but that was cancelled due to the tsunami alert.

However, council officers did obtain samples from Herekawe Stream, which discharges at Back Beach, as well as stormwater and effluent discharges on to Ngāmotu Beach.

Results were ordinary and did not show any pollution events, Bedford said.

Scheduled monitoring and also an extended programme of sampling of both beaches took place Tuesday, March 9 and results are due on Thursday afternoon .

Council officers have also been conducting visual surveys and extra inspections around the harbour and Back Beach area.

‘’To date, these have not provided any reasons for the elevated levels, nor do they show any grounds for concern.’’