Concerns over NP's 'cost saving' water meter proposal

New Plymouth District Council is proposing water meters, but is working to find ways to help poorer or larger families who may see an increase in costs. (File photo)

If water meters are given the go ahead in New Plymouth it won't only affect the district’s poorer and larger families, it will hurt the middle class too, a councillor says.

The New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) is proposing to roll out water metres across the district as part of its 10-year plan, at a cost of $16 million, and charge people for usage from year three.

The proposal does drive cost savings. If meters help reduce water use in the district, tens of millions in water infrastructure upgrades could be avoided.

But councillor Dinnie Moeahu is sceptical of the meters and doesn't like the idea of introducing the cost of water on top of rising rates, in a “climate with Covid”.

“All I know is there's a chance to increase charges and the most vulnerable will be the most affected,” Moeahu said. “I know councillors will be really mindful of that.”

Moeahu said he was regularly approached by “middle class people” who were struggling with council rates increases, too.

“They’re hardworking people who are struggling to maintain their job or business,” he said. “This isn’t just the most vulnerable.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth councillor Dinnie Moeahu still isn't set on the idea of water meters, due to the costly affects on the district's most vulnerable. (File photo)

Should the proposal be adopted, it is expected to cost $16.4 million to install water meters in 26,000 homes, and an additional $1.1m has been budgeted for water conservation education.

Currently, most households pay a flat fee of $348.45 a year for water, but meters would mean they only pay for how much they use.

NPDC could not say how much water would cost with the meters, but said there could be savings.

Moeahu encouraged everyone with an opinion, on meters or anything in the 10-year plan, to make a submission.

“Ultimately, if people aren't happy with it, they’ve got to speak up.”

supplied NPDC is proposing to install meters in 26,000 homes, at a cost of $16.4 million.

In an emailed media release, NPDC said managing the financial effects of water meters on larger and poorer families would be a major consideration in the proposal.

In an emailed response to questions, NPDC network planning lead David Taylor said it was considering measures like providing financial support or incentives to help save water, for such families.

Taylor said an example might be expanding a current scheme, which provides low interest loans to make homes more sustainable, to include things like fixing leaks.

“We’re also proposing to bump up our education efforts and could look to introduce an online platform to help people keep track of their water usage, like they can with smart power meters.”

Taylor said NPDC didn’t have specifics of cost worked out yet but said any changes to charges weren't proposed to be brought in for three years.

He said council could consider mock billing, so people could see the impact of their usage on what they’d pay.

NPDC said if the district could cut its use by a quarter, by introducing a plan that includes fixing leaking pipes and installing meters, it could cut the cost upgrading the water system from $171m over the next 30 years to just $50m.

Grant Matthew/Stuff New Plymouth councillor Richard Handley said a change has to be made to make residents more efficient with water. (File photo)

Councillor Richard Handley, who voluntarily had a meter installed in 2017, said he lives on his own and would use less than half the water of an average household.

Handley said there was scientific and economic evidence behind the benefits of water metering, and it was a “common sense” approach.

However, he understood the community may not go for meters due to the large costs for bigger families.

But, said “it's like large families going to the supermarket, or paying for electricity” – it would cost more.

Handley said he was in Auckland when residents had to make the decision years ago, and the debate was around the same concerns.

Now, it uses less water per capita than New Plymouth, he said.

Handley said there was “simply not enough water in the Waiwhakaiho” to continue using water the way the district did.

“There is a need for us to be more efficient.”