Former All Black Conrad Smith up for auction at charity golf event

Tee off for Hospice organiser George MacArthur and former All Blacks star Conrad Smith are hoping to raise a lot of money for Hospice Taranaki and have a lot of fun at the charity golf tournament.

Former All Blacks legend Conrad Smith is one of 22 celebrities who will be auctioned off during a golf tournament later this month to raise money for Hospice Taranaki.

The event, Tee off for Hospice, will feature 32 teams of four, but 22 of the teams will have a fifth player or caddy who they purchase at auction.

The celebrities include Smith, mental health advocate Paul Rangiwahia, Taranaki Bulls coach Neil Barnes, boxer Sam Rapira, Fair Go host Hadyn Jones, former All White Frank van Hattum, Black Sticks’ Anna Crowley and former radio journalist George MacArthur, , who is hosting the event.

READ MORE:

* Charity dinner and auction raises $20,000 for Hospice Taranaki

* Full field and generous support for bushfire charity golf



MacArthur’s wife, Marion, died at the hospice six months ago, and he wanted to give back to say thanks for “not only the care Marion got when she was here, but also the love that went with it”.

“It was absolutely phenomenal, not only the way Marion got treated, but her wider family as well.’’

Smith said he was ‘’more than happy’’ to support the hospice.

‘’You get these opportunities to support charities and good causes through an All Black career and it’s always something I’m more than happy to do.’’

He does not play much golf these days due to his two young children leaving him ‘’time poor’’, Smith joked.

Smith returned to New Plymouth from France in mid December and has decided to stay, he said.

Hospice Taranaki community partnerships lead Rose Whitaker said they were ‘’thrilled to be benefiting from this is our first golf event.’’

More than 650 patients and their families will come under the care of Hospice Taranaki in 2021.

‘’We will provide 9000 home visits to patients in the community and 5000 community telephone consults.

‘’This year we need to raise over $4m from our community.’’

Tee off for Hospice will be held on Sunday, March 28, at Westown Golf Club.