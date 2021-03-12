Crash death of Taranaki mother turned family 'upside down', says daughter

Iesha Tulisa Whakatutu was sentenced to five months community detention for causing a crash that killed Waitara mother Esther Tan in September 2020.

The youngest daughter of a Taranaki mother who was killed in a car crash last year has detailed in court how the tragedy has effected their family.

Esther Tan died at the scene of the crash on Big Jim’s Hill, just south of Waitara, on September 10, 2020 after an unwarranted car driven by Iesha Tulisa Whakatutu, 26,​ crossed the centreline and smashed into hers.

Elisheba Tan said after her mother’s death her life and the lives of her family had been flipped upside down.

“I can safely say the hurt and pain that we are continuing to feel is something I would never wish on anyone.”

She said dealing with the tragedy had seriously affected her mental health.

“I’ve had to go on medication, I understand what it’s like to suffer from anxiety and depression, I struggle to sleep and struggle to eat.

“All things I never expected to experience and wish I never had to.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Esther Tan died at the scene of a car crash near Waitara in September 2020 after a driver breaching her licence conditions and driving an unwarranted vehicle crossed the centreline and slammed into her.

Elisheba said she didn’t know if she would be ever able to forgive Whakatutu.

“A piece of us was taken from us that day. A loss that we will forever carry.”

Whakatutu appeared before Judge Philip Recordon in the New Plymouth District Court on Friday for sentencing.

In January, she pleaded guilty to one charge of careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing death, and two of careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing injury.

A large crowd of Tan’s family and friends packed the courtroom, many crying during the sentencing.

Whakatutu, who was in breach of the conditions of her learner’s licence and driving an unwarranted car which had two bald tyres and exposed wires on a third, lost control as she attempted to pass on a wet road, crossed the centreline and spun out of control into the path of Tan's vehicle.

Her vehicle was catapulted into the air before landing back on the road and moving towards oncoming traffic.

Another driver following Tan attempted to take evasive action but could not avoid a collision with Whakatutu’s car, the force of the impact ricocheted him across the centreline and both lanes on the opposite side of the road before coming to rest on a grass bank.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Emergency services work at the scene of the fatal crash in September 2020. (file photo)

A couple in the second vehicle hit by Whakatutu, who had previously received five tickets for breaching her learner’s licence since May 2016, were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries.

Whakatutu suffered a fractured spine, separation of her tibia and fibula and an injured right ankle in the crash.

Judge Recordon said Whakatutu was fortunate not to have been facing more serious charges due to breaching her licence conditions and driving an unroadworthy car.

He acknowledged the mother had attended a restorative justice conference with Tan’s family and had not avoided accepting responsibility for her actions.

Whakatutu was sentenced to five months community detention, with a curfew from 8pm to 6am, supervision for 12 months and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay $5000 reparation to Tan’s family and $2000 to the victims in the second car she hit at $20 per week, $10 to each.

Whakatutu is the second driver sentenced in court in New Plymouth this week in relation to a crash causing death.

Tai Massey-Hunter, 32, appeared before Judge Recordon on Tuesday on a charge of driving under the influence of a drug, causing the death of Craig Wilton Stills.

He was sentenced to nine months' home detention, a decision that was met with gasps and shocked looks from family and friends.