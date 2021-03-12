Collapsing culvert discovered underneath New Plymouth railway

The collapsing culvert was discovered under a railway near Autere, also known as East End Beach.

Engineers have found a collapsing storm water culvert underneath a New Plymouth railway line, and a fix is months away.

The railway above the culvert near Autere, also known as East End Beach, isn’t in immediate danger but the pipe needs repairing to ensure storm water doesn’t back up during heavy rainfall, the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) said.

In an emailed press release, NPDC three waters manager Mark Hall said it’s a partial collapse, so storm water is still getting through but the pipe is now more oblong than circular.

“It’s an example of the challenges we face to maintain 1700 kilometres of pipes – all things wear out eventually.”

In the draft 10-Year Plan, NPDC is proposing to invest $248 million over the next decade on the three waters – drinking water, storm water and wastewater.

If the budget is approved, projects such as this pipe repair would likely go to the top of the priority list.

Hall said NPDC had been “ramping up” its storm water pipe inspection programme, and was aiming to do more if it got the funding.