Annual Taranaki rogaine event brings big crowd to Lake Mangamahoe

Hāwera High School students Mikaia Allan, Maria Kukutai and Jacob Taylor were three of about 180 students from the school who participated in the TSSSA Rogaine Event on Thursday night.

It started in daylight but by the end of it 600 Taranaki high school students were navigating their way through the bush in the dark.

The annual Taranaki Secondary Schools’ Sports Association Rogaine Event, run in conjunction with the Taranaki Orienteering Club, descended on Lake Mangamahoe on Thursday night.

The biggest contingent was 180 students from Hāwera High School, TSSSA regional sports director Rebecca Scott said.

‘’Rogaine is really popular in Taranaki. And this is a popular event. Students like coming to it because it’s quite fun, they can do it with a group of friends, it’s in the dark, so they have head torches,” she said.

“They’re finishing in the dark, and it’s in the country, which is a point of difference.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff About 600 high school students from around Taranaki navigated their way around Lake Mangamahoe on Thursday night.

The numbers for this event, which has been running for about 20 years, continue to be consistent, she said.

‘’According to our regional School Sport NZ census figures, Rogaine and Orienteering remain one of our top five sports on the rise in Taranaki.”

Rogaining is a team sport where members navigate to check points using a map.

It is similar to orienteering, but there’s normally a description next to the check point.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Jada Puttock and Kade Cooper from Stratford High School were in the thick of the action.

About a quarter of the participants on Thursday night were new to the sport.

‘’There’s lots of Year 9 interest, so hopefully they’ll keep coming back each year,’’ Scott said.

The TSSSA Rogaine is the regional event prior to students progressing to the New Zealand Secondary School Rogaine Event.