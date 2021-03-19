Taranaki mothers who struggled to have children are relaunching a fertility support group

Karley Gillum and Jodene Vannieuwenhuyze are starting up the Fertility NZ Taranaki Support Group again, after it helped them through their struggles.

After one birth was followed by five miscarriages, Karley Gillum was about to stop trying for more children.

Then, she found a fertility support group that gave her hope.

“There is no way I would have three children if it wasn’t for that group,” Gillum said. “I would have given up.”

But the Fertility NZ Taranaki Support Group stopped in recent years, so Gillum and fellow group member Jodene Vannieuwenhuyze have decided to start it up again.

They were part of the last group, and say it changed their lives.

Gillum was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which causes cysts, after she and her husband, Simon, went to the doctor when they were struggling to have another child.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Gillum and Vannieuwenhuyze say the group is a place for women and men to talk to others who understand what they’re going through.

She was put on fertility medicine and managed to conceive Ollie, now 6.

“I was told if I wanted another baby to start things straight away.”

So Gillum went back on the medicine, and started trying six months later.

“I miscarried five times,” she said. “After each time it just got harder and harder.”

Gillum heard about the group through a friend, and convinced herself to go along.

“I got so much out of it.”

She now has Nixon, 3, who was an IVF baby, and Quinn, her “wee miracle”, who is three months old and was conceived naturally.

The group is a place where “everyone’s in the same boat with a completely different situation”, Gillum said.

And because everyone understands what others are going through, they provide comfort, she said.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff The mothers welcome anyone to come along to their first meeting on May 4.

Vannieuwenhuyze felt exactly the same.

When she and husband Clint struggled to conceive, she was told both her fallopian tubes were blocked.

“So we started on our IVF journey.”

Vannieuwenhuyze has had three rounds of IVF, and has a two-year-old son, Sam.

She was told about the group when she started IVF, and went along.

“It's just someone to talk to and just know that you are normal,” she said. “And know you’re not the only one suffering from fertility issues.”

The group is meeting on May 4, between 7-9pm, at Do Box in New Plymouth’s Quarter Bank on Devon St West and everyone is welcome. It will meet on the first Tuesday of every month. The group can be contacted at taranakisupport@fertilitynz.org.nz or via the FNZ Taranaki Fertility Support facebook page.