Taranaki Masters Games wraps up after 'successful' year with more than 1000 competitors

New Plymouth Boys’ High School student Anton Lamprecht had the opportunity to take part in the Taranaki Masters Games volleyball competition on Sunday.

After bringing more than 1000 people to compete across 22 sports, the Taranaki Masters Games has come to an end.

The games took place over the last two weekends, in locations all across the region, and wrapped up on Sunday.

“It’s gone great,” organiser Jacqui Wood said. “It’s been a very successful year.”

Wood said they usually have between 950-1030 competitors, so having 1076 – with late entries yet to be counted – was brilliant.

Plus, 20 per cent of competitors were from outside Taranaki.

Wood said a real draw was the “great range” sports, which range from athletics and equestrian to dog agility, pistol shooting, dance and wine appreciation.

“It's not just sport, it’s a social gathering,” she said.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Caleb Murray and his team managed to beat the experienced Beesfriends team, from Hāwera, in volleyball.

Their oldest competitor was an 89-year-old man from Fielding, who competed in nine swimming events.

Wood said their youngest competitor would have been 20, and also a swimmer.

She said the Games gave school teams the opportunity to play more experienced teams in sports such as volley ball.

New Plymouth Boys’ High School students Anton Lamprecht and Caleb Murray and their team had that opportunity on Sunday, playing against the Beesfriends team, from Hāwera, at Stratford's TET Multi sport Centre.

The school team ended up winning.