Busy weekend in Taranaki as thousands flock to the region for events

The no vacancy signs are being lit up in New Plymouth as thousands flock to Taranaki for the weekend's Crowded House concert and Oxfam Trailwalker event.

Crowded House will be taking the TSB Bowl of Brooklands Stage on Saturday night in the final concert of the New Plymouth District Council's (NPDC) Summer at the Bowl series.

Already 34,000 concertgoers have flocked to the Bowl to see L.A.B, Synthony and Six60 play and more than 10,000 are expected on Saturday – the band's first show at the venue since 1992.

Meanwhile, more than 1000 walkers and their supporters will already be in town for the Trailwalker, New Zealand’s largest team endurance event, which is taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Aborio Restaurant, Cafe & Bar co-owner Marnie Johnston-Saywell said the last month had been up and down following the Covid-19 alert level changes so a big weekend was much needed.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Arborio Restaurant, Cafe & Bar co-owners Marnie and Simon Johnston-Saywell and gearing up for a much-needed busy weekend.

“And seeing as we didn't have Womad this year, it's really great to have another weekend where people from outside the region are able to come in and see us.

“The whole region will be buzzing."

General manger of Novotel New Plymouth Jayesh Bala said the hotel had no vacancies and he expected it would be the same across the city.

“It is the biggest weekend since January. It feels great to have a busy weekend ahead.

“We have experienced very high demand for this weekend for the past few months now.”

Devon Hotel owner Peter Tennent said he was also preparing for another weekend at full capacity.

“But I have to tell you all weekends are busy at present as folk from around the country are experiencing Taranaki.

“We just want everyone who comes to have a great time, fall in love with the region and come back again.”

In an emailed statement, NPDC venues and events manager Helena Williams said organisers were planning for the concert to go ahead under level 1 restrictions.

Meanwhile, it will be the first time that the Oxfam Trailwalker has come to the region. The event involves teams of four walking or running either 50 or 100 kilometres to raise money to help end poverty in the Pacific and around the world.

The trail, through both public and private land in New Plymouth, Bell Block and down to Inglewood, starts and finishes at Ngāmotu Beach. Walkers begin their journey on Saturday morning and can finish anytime up until Sunday evening.

“It’s great to be hosting this epic event where more than a thousand walkers will descend on New Plymouth for the weekend, boosting the local economy," Jacqueline Baker, who is walking in a team of New Plymouth District Council colleagues, said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The NPDC team competing in the Oxfam Trailwalker event in Taranaki this weekend is made up of Joy Buckingham, Kelvin Wright, Craig Stevenson and Jacqueline Baker.

And the weekend weather forecast is looking promising for both the walkers and concertgoers, with MetService predicting a high of 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 22 degrees on Sunday with light winds changing to south easterlies.