New Plymouth's Wind Wand flown off for maintenance

New Plymouth's iconic 45 metre tall Wind Wand has been taken away for maintenance.

It took a helicopter less than two minutes to fly down, pick up New Plymouth’s famous Wind Wand, and fly off with the 45 metre pole hanging below it.

The iconic artwork had already been dismantled by a crane and was lying on the Coastal Walkway when the Beck Helicopters’ chopper arrived on Monday morning.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Wind Wand was very carefully dismantled by a large crane and brought down onto the Coastal Walkway.

Calm conditions were needed for the removal, New Plymouth District Council Manager Parks and Open Spaces Stuart Robertson said.

“Any wind makes it harder for the helicopter to fly safely with the 45m wand attached beneath it, so we’re happy we had settled conditions today.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Beck Helicopters then arrived to lift the Wind Wand away.

The artwork is due for maintenance and refurbishment at a cost of about $160,000.

New Plymouth District Council would not say where the work was being carried because of “security reasons”.

The Wind Wand will have its structural integrity checked and its mounts refurbished, and will be repainted and fitted with new spheres, LED lights and electrical cable, Robertson said.

Stuff The Wind Wand is lifted up from the Coastal Walkway.

Meanwhile, the large thimble-like stainless steel base has been fenced off for cleaning.

The Wind Wand, by New Zealand artist Len Lye, was installed in December 1999 as a millennium project with two-thirds of the funding coming from the Lottery Grants Board.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Wind Wand was flown over the city on its way for maintenance works.

This is the fourth time the Wind Wand has been removed for maintenance since its installation and the project will take up to eight weeks, depending on weather and any issues uncovered during the work.