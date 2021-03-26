Who needs international names? Domestic acts pull 45,000 people to New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands

Nearly 45,000 people attended shows at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands this summer, including Six60 on January 30.

Despite having no international acts this summer, the TSB Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth achieved its biggest crowd numbers for five years.

Nearly 45,000 people attended concerts between January to March, compared to 20,000 during the same period last year, New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) venues and events manager Helena Williams said.

Supplied/Stuff 15,000 people attended Six60’s second sell-out concert at The Bowl.

The summer's entertainment saw 12,000 people attend the L.A.B gig on January 9. This was followed by an audience of 7300 for Synthony on January 23, a sold-out crowd of 15,000 for Six60 on January 30, and 12,000 for Crowded House last weekend.

In addition, 15,000 people attended Christmas at The Bowl in December.

READ MORE:

* More than 11,000 people expected at New Plymouth's L.A.B concert

* Six60's New Plymouth show set to sell out the TSB Bowl of Brooklands for the first time since 2017

* Only 2000 people turn out for Angus & Julia Stone concert in New Plymouth



In 2020, Six60 played their first sell-out show at The Bowl, and Ben Harper played to 5000 people who were saturated by heavy rain.

The city hosted only international acts in 2019, and they pulled a crowd of 13,750.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff L.A.B on stage after playing to 12,000 people on January 11.

A Summer's Day Live, which was headlined by Toto, attracted 8500 people.

The show was followed by British rock band the Hollies, who drew 3250 people, and Angus and Julia Stone, who were watched by 2000.

The previous year was a little better - Yusuf/Cat Stevens played to a sold out crowd of 15,000 while Bryan Adams also proved popular with 8000 attending his concert, which went ahead amid torrential rain.

Williams said in 2017 The Winery Tour featuring Bic Runga was the major act, but only garnered 1700 fans.

Stuff Synthony bought in 7300 people to the TSB Bowl of Brooklands on January 23.

“Those figures do not include the number of people who attended Womad in 2017-2020, with an average daily audience on the Saturday and Sunday of each festival averaging 12,000,” she said in an emailed statement.

NPDC is already working to secure acts for the 2021/22 summer season, Williams said, but it was still too early to say if they would be from outside New Zealand.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Crowded House were the final concert at the Bowl of Brooklands for the sumnmer.

“Our reality is the team works months in advance to secure acts, which is a competitive process,” she said.

“We’re living in a Covid world, so unfortunately there is still a high level of uncertainty around when international travel restrictions will be lifted.”

And despite no international acts as a draw card, Taranaki was still the second-highest performing domestic tourism region this summer, with an increase in spending across this sector of two per cent compared to this time last year.

The tourism spend in January was $28 million up 13 per cent on January last year. And December’s figures were $25m, up 2 per cent on December 2019.

Venture Taranaki general manager, destination Vicki Fairley said it was great to see people backing local.

“In the absence of Womad and touring international artists, we are thrilled locals and out-of-towners have made the most of what has been on offer.”

Mark Dickie, trust chair of Taranaki's independent radio station Most FM, said locals had capitalised on their local venue and artists after years of up and down crowd numbers.

The station is dedicated to showcasing and attracting local musicians to this region.

“If locals continue to support visiting and regional musicians, surely the payoff is more artists will visit, isn't it?” Dickie said.

“The risk of not supporting artists at the Bowl is too high to see a positive return in entertainment value. We've just got to keep going.”