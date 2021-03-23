Man relieved to be cleared of rape charge a year after being convicted

Tane Eden Neilson had a charge of rape dismissed by the Judge when he appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday. (file photo)

A Taranaki man jailed in 2020 for rape is relieved to have finally cleared his name, his lawyer says.

Tane Eden Neilson was sentenced to six years and six months imprisonment in April last year after being found guilty of a charge of sexual violation by rape following a two-day jury trial in the New Plymouth District Court.

Neilson was also issued his first strike warning.

The victim had invited Neilson into her home offering him a place to clean up and sleep but told him she was not interested in him sexually.

READ MORE:

* Not guilty verdict in rape re-trial in New Plymouth

* Man accused of raping friend on trial in the New Plymouth District Court

* Online video led to New Plymouth library bashing



The jury found Neilson had sex with the woman against her will.

However the Court of Appeal quashed the sentence in September after a hearing was held in August.

Defence lawyer Nathan Bourke argued a miscarriage of justice had occurred when the trial judge allowed the Crown to lead evidence regarding a prior incident between Neilson and his alleged victim.

The judge then failed to give the jury a proper direction about how to assess the evidence, Bourke claimed.

The Court of Appeal found the evidence had been wrongly admitted and quashed the sentence and set aside the first strike warning.

“The evidence was highly prejudicial and potentially went to the key issues the jury had to determine,” its ruling read.

“The error means a miscarriage of justice has occurred that has created a real risk that the trial outcome was affected.”

A retrial was ordered and Neilson appeared for a callover before Judge Gregory Hikaka in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday for a date to be set.

However Crown solicitor Cherie Clarke offered no evidence to the charge, and it was dismissed by Judge Hikaka.

Outside the court Bourke said Neilson was pleased with the outcome.

“He’s extremely relieved that justice has been done,” Bourke said.

“He’s always maintained that the contact was consensual.”