Man admits trying to kill his pregnant partner's unborn baby

Halen Neale Ryder has been remanded in custody for sentencing after pleading guilty to attempting to kill an unborn baby in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday. (file photo)

A Taranaki man told his partner he wanted the baby she was carrying dead as he punched her repeatedly in the stomach, it can be revealed.

Halen Neale Ryder appeared via audiovisual link before Judge Gregory Hikaka in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of attempting to kill an unborn child and three of assault on a person in a family relationship.

The 35-year-old quietly entered guilty pleas to all the charges as they were read out to him by the court registrar.

He had previously denied the offending and had elected trial by jury.

The summary of facts states Ryder and his partner, who was 14 weeks’ pregnant with his baby, were at their New Plymouth home about 11pm on June 13, 2020.

“The defendant has psychologically tormented the victim over a period of four hours.”

Ryder, who was in an angry and agitated state, had confined the woman and her two children within a small area of the house.

“Over a long period of time he threatened her and made irrational comments about affairs that she had been having.”

He slapped his victim across the face and continuing to pace up and down around the room in an irate manner before approaching her as she lay on a mattress and punched her in the face.

“Over a long period of time the defendant continued to pace around and again returned to the victim and, unprovoked, punched her again in the face which caused blurred vision in her right eye.”

Ryder continued to intimidate the woman with his behaviour before physically attacking her again by punching her in the stomach.

“Whilst punching her he stated that he did not want the baby she was carrying and wanted it dead.”

He then went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife which he tried to give to his victim to make her stab him.

The woman suffered concussion as well as facial and abdominal bruising from the physical attacks.

Ryder refused to comment to police when he was arrested.

Defence lawyer Julian Hannam sought a remand for sentencing so a restorative justice conference between Ryder and his victim could be considered.

Hannam said he still had a cultural report from when Ryder was sentenced earlier this year on other charges that he could provide to the court.

Judge Hikaka entered convictions to the charges and remanded Ryder in custody to reappear for sentencing on May 25.