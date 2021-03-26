Bell Block School opens two new classrooms and more opportunities for students

A Taranaki school is looking to the future after officially opening a new block housing three extra classrooms.

On Thursday, Bell Block School held a blessing and head students Chris Evans and Jeanmarie Terblanche cut the ribbon.

Principal Conrad Hailes said the building had been 18 months in the works after the Ministry of Education announced the school was eligible for funding.

Although the cost of the new block has not been revealed, Hailes said the school had received around $1 million from the ministry, with the rest of the money coming from the board of trustees.

“Today, we have opened the new classrooms which will provide additional space and opportunities to further develop programmes that will help prepare our intermediate students to take on the challenges they will face in the future," he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The buildings had been in the works for 18 months.

The school will now be able to offer manufacturing, where students will get to use a 3D printer and laser cutter, hospitality, music, digital media, wearable arts and design, environmental education, coding and robotics, and dance and drama classes.

“It is an exciting time for the school and community as we work alongside our students to unleash their creativity and potential.”