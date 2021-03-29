Person seriously injured after a truck rolls in South Taranaki

A person has been seriously injured after a truck they were in rolled near Waitotara, South Taranaki, on Monday morning.

In an emailed statement, police said the crash occurred just before 9am near the intersection of Paetaia Rd and State Highway 3 and one person is reported to have serious injuries.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

In a Facebook post, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said there were no detours available.

Contractors and a helicopter were on the way to the scene, Waka Kotahi said.

Other emergency services are on the scene.